Does Dodge have the best ad team

A few years ago Dodge had that George Washington commercial where he was running off the red coats in a Challenger. That was cool. Then Ram had the “God created a farmer” commercial which if you come from a farm background got you right in the feels. Now Dodge has done it again showcasing the Hellcats and the Viper. It’s simple, empty streets, lots of hot nasty bad ass speed, and a some Mopars. These guys are genius. If this doesn’t make you want to run out and buy a Dodge maybe a Honda Civic is more your thing?

