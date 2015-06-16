Hey look I’m not dead! As you have noticed I haven’t had much time to update the old Infinite Garage page here much. Real life gets in the way of fun sometimes. I still hope to get out to a bunch of shows this summer and do my usual thing there will just be less of it unfortunately as there just isn’t enough time.

The topic at hand today is Forza Motorsports 6. Now I know a lot of you guys aren’t gamers but a lot of you guys are and if you are like myself and the other cast here at IG you play games for racing simulators. That’s where Forza 6 comes in. In fact IG started with Forza Motorsports and that’s how this entire crew got together. That’s the power of the world we live in today. Guys all across the world can come together with something they love and become good friends. Heck they can even start a website about cars!



So Forza 6. What we know so far is it looks good, it sounds ok, it will have 450 cars at launch and 26 track locations. Follow the jump for the track locations and cars that we know about so far.



Track list as of 6/16/15

Bernese Alps

Circuit de Catalunya

Circuit de Spa Francorchamps

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Circuit des 24 Heures Du Mans (Le Mans)

Long Beach

Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca

Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit (Bathurst)

Nürburgring

Circuit de Prague

Road America

Road Atlanta

Sebring International Raceway

Silverstone

Test Track Airfield

Top Gear

Yas Marina Circuit

Brands Hatch

Watkins Glen

Rio de Janeiro

Daytona International Speedway

Car list as of 6/16/15

2016 Team Forza Mazda MX-5 Digital Pre-Order Bonus

2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Shelby FH2 Game Reward Car

2011 Koenigsegg Agera FH2 VIP Reward Car

2009 Ford Focus RS FM4 Game Reward Car

2013 Ford Shelby GT500 FM5 Game Reward Car

2013 Ferrari LaFerrari FM5 VIP Reward Car

2015 Dodge Team Forza Challenger SRT Hellcat Retailer Pre-Order Car

2015 Subaru Team Forza WRX STI Retailer Pre-Order Car

2015 Audi Team Forza TTS Coupé Retailer Pre-Order Car

2015 BMW Team Forza M4 Coupe Retailer Pre-Order Car

2015 Ford Team Forza Mustang GT Retailer Pre-Order Car

2013 Audi Team Forza R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro Ten Year Car Pack

2013 SRT Team Forza Viper GTS Ten Year Car Pack

2008 Aston Martin Team Forza DBS Ten Year Car Pack

2003 Nissan Team Forza Fairlady Z Ten Year Car Pack

2014 Lamborghini Team Forza Huracán LP 610-4 Ten Year Car Pack

2009 Ferrari Team Forza 458 Italia Ten Year Car Pack

2012 BMW Team Forza M5 Ten Year Car Pack

2005 Honda NSX-R Ten-Year Car Pack

2013 Audi Team Forza RS 7 Sportback Ten-Year Car Pack

2013 McLaren Team Forza P1 Ten-Year Car Pack

2014 BMW M235i Tier Reward Car (Tier 2)

2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition Tier Reward Car (Tier 3)

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe Tier Reward Car (Tier 4)

2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Tier Reward Car (Tier 5)

2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Tier Reward Car (Tier 6)

2014 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTLM Tier Reward Car (Tier 7)

2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro Tier Reward Car (Tier 8)

2013 Lamborghini Veneno VIP Car Pack

2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale VIP Car Pack

1997 McLaren F1 GT VIP Pack Car

2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato VIP Pack Car

2016 Ford Shelby GT350R VIP Pack Car

1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial

2016 Mazda MX-5

1954 Jaguar XK120 SE

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé

1956 Jaguar D-Type

1956 Lotus Eleven

1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

1957 Maserati 300 S

1961 Jaguar E-type S1

1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso

1964 Aston Martin DB5

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2

1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR

2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

2007 Civic Type-R

2009 Honda S2000 CR

2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S

2010 Volkswagen Golf R

2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback

2011 Ferrari FF

2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera

2011 Mazda RX-8 R3

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

2011 Subaru WRX STI

2012 Aston Martin Vanquish

2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP

2013 Ford Focus ST

2013 Renault Clio RS 200

2013 Subaru BRZ

2014 Ford Fiesta ST

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

2005 Ford Ford GT

2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia

2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2010 Ferrari 599 GTO

2010 Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV

2010 Nissan 370Z

2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R

2012 Ferrari F12berlinetta

2012 Infiniti IPL G Coupe

2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

2013 Ford Formula Ford EcoBoost 200

2014 BMW #56 BMW Team RLL Z4 GTE

2017 Ford GT

1939 Maserati 8CTF

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

1967 Brabham BT24

1967 Lotus Type 49

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II

2006 Aston Martin #007 Aston Martin Racing DBR9

2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster

2009 Peugeot #9 Peugeot Sport Total 908

2012 Audi #1 Audi Sport Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro

2013 Caterham Superlight R500

2012 Hennessey Venom GT

2012 Pagani Huayra

2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8

2013 KTM X-Bow R

2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge

2015 Tesla Model S P85D

2014 Volvo #1 Volvo Polestar Racing S60 STCC

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2015 Audi TTS Coupé

2014 BMW M4 Coupe

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

2015 Ford Mustang GT

2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro

2013 SRT Viper GTS

2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4

2012 BMW M5

2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback

2008 Aston Martin DBS

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z

2013 McLaren P1

2005 Honda NSX-R

2015 Subaru WRX STI

FM6 drops in September, see you on the track!

list sourced from Forzamotorsports.net