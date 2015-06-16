Hey look I’m not dead! As you have noticed I haven’t had much time to update the old Infinite Garage page here much. Real life gets in the way of fun sometimes. I still hope to get out to a bunch of shows this summer and do my usual thing there will just be less of it unfortunately as there just isn’t enough time.
The topic at hand today is Forza Motorsports 6. Now I know a lot of you guys aren’t gamers but a lot of you guys are and if you are like myself and the other cast here at IG you play games for racing simulators. That’s where Forza 6 comes in. In fact IG started with Forza Motorsports and that’s how this entire crew got together. That’s the power of the world we live in today. Guys all across the world can come together with something they love and become good friends. Heck they can even start a website about cars!
So Forza 6. What we know so far is it looks good, it sounds ok, it will have 450 cars at launch and 26 track locations. Follow the jump for the track locations and cars that we know about so far.
Track list as of 6/16/15
Bernese Alps
Circuit de Catalunya
Circuit de Spa Francorchamps
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Circuit des 24 Heures Du Mans (Le Mans)
Long Beach
Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca
Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit (Bathurst)
Nürburgring
Circuit de Prague
Road America
Road Atlanta
Sebring International Raceway
Silverstone
Test Track Airfield
Top Gear
Yas Marina Circuit
Brands Hatch
Watkins Glen
Rio de Janeiro
Daytona International Speedway
Car list as of 6/16/15
2016 Team Forza Mazda MX-5 Digital Pre-Order Bonus
2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Shelby FH2 Game Reward Car
2011 Koenigsegg Agera FH2 VIP Reward Car
2009 Ford Focus RS FM4 Game Reward Car
2013 Ford Shelby GT500 FM5 Game Reward Car
2013 Ferrari LaFerrari FM5 VIP Reward Car
2015 Dodge Team Forza Challenger SRT Hellcat Retailer Pre-Order Car
2015 Subaru Team Forza WRX STI Retailer Pre-Order Car
2015 Audi Team Forza TTS Coupé Retailer Pre-Order Car
2015 BMW Team Forza M4 Coupe Retailer Pre-Order Car
2015 Ford Team Forza Mustang GT Retailer Pre-Order Car
2013 Audi Team Forza R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro Ten Year Car Pack
2013 SRT Team Forza Viper GTS Ten Year Car Pack
2008 Aston Martin Team Forza DBS Ten Year Car Pack
2003 Nissan Team Forza Fairlady Z Ten Year Car Pack
2014 Lamborghini Team Forza Huracán LP 610-4 Ten Year Car Pack
2009 Ferrari Team Forza 458 Italia Ten Year Car Pack
2012 BMW Team Forza M5 Ten Year Car Pack
2005 Honda NSX-R Ten-Year Car Pack
2013 Audi Team Forza RS 7 Sportback Ten-Year Car Pack
2013 McLaren Team Forza P1 Ten-Year Car Pack
2014 BMW M235i Tier Reward Car (Tier 2)
2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition Tier Reward Car (Tier 3)
2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe Tier Reward Car (Tier 4)
2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Tier Reward Car (Tier 5)
2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Tier Reward Car (Tier 6)
2014 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTLM Tier Reward Car (Tier 7)
2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro Tier Reward Car (Tier 8)
2013 Lamborghini Veneno VIP Car Pack
2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale VIP Car Pack
1997 McLaren F1 GT VIP Pack Car
2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato VIP Pack Car
2016 Ford Shelby GT350R VIP Pack Car
1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial
2016 Mazda MX-5
1954 Jaguar XK120 SE
1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé
1956 Jaguar D-Type
1956 Lotus Eleven
1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
1957 Maserati 300 S
1961 Jaguar E-type S1
1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
1964 Aston Martin DB5
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2
1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi
2007 Civic Type-R
2009 Honda S2000 CR
2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S
2010 Volkswagen Golf R
2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback
2011 Ferrari FF
2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera
2011 Mazda RX-8 R3
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
2011 Subaru WRX STI
2012 Aston Martin Vanquish
2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP
2013 Ford Focus ST
2013 Renault Clio RS 200
2013 Subaru BRZ
2014 Ford Fiesta ST
1958 Aston Martin DBR1
2005 Ford Ford GT
2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
2010 Ferrari 599 GTO
2010 Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV
2010 Nissan 370Z
2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R
2012 Ferrari F12berlinetta
2012 Infiniti IPL G Coupe
2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
2013 Ford Formula Ford EcoBoost 200
2014 BMW #56 BMW Team RLL Z4 GTE
2017 Ford GT
1939 Maserati 8CTF
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
1967 Brabham BT24
1967 Lotus Type 49
1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II
2006 Aston Martin #007 Aston Martin Racing DBR9
2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
2009 Peugeot #9 Peugeot Sport Total 908
2012 Audi #1 Audi Sport Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
2013 Caterham Superlight R500
2012 Hennessey Venom GT
2012 Pagani Huayra
2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
2013 KTM X-Bow R
2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge
2015 Tesla Model S P85D
2014 Volvo #1 Volvo Polestar Racing S60 STCC
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
2015 Audi TTS Coupé
2014 BMW M4 Coupe
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
2015 Ford Mustang GT
2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
2013 SRT Viper GTS
2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4
2012 BMW M5
2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback
2008 Aston Martin DBS
2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
2013 McLaren P1
2005 Honda NSX-R
2015 Subaru WRX STI
FM6 drops in September, see you on the track!
list sourced from Forzamotorsports.net