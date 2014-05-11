With turbocharging becoming more and more prevelant in new car building I thought it might be a good time to rehash our old post on how a turbo works. Turbos are everywhere now and they aren’t just for horsepower. Turbos are being used to boost fuel economy and driving characteristics of small and big engines. Some set ups are even getting quit exotic with sequential set ups and even triple turbos.
by motoyen
Of course car guys like turbos for their horsepower and insanely flat torque curves. Turbos are pretty basic way to boost power. Air comes out of the engine which spins a turbine. That turbine is connected to an impeller via a shaft. The impeller compresses the air on the intake side of the engine thus cramming more air into the cylinders. Magic and witchcraft take place and more power is made. To explain some of the witchcraft is a cool little video just after the jump.
source: youtube
1 ping
Sunday Commentary: Happy Mother's Day - Infinite-Garage
May 11, 2014 at 12:21 pm (UTC -5) Link to this comment
[…] How turbos work From time to time we try to be educational here. Sometimes we succeed. Our how turbos work post was very popular. Really that is no surprise seeing as turbos are becoming hugely popular. What’s not to like? Gobs of power, great noise, and a great torque curve. […]