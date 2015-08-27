2016 Chevrolet Camaro configuration tool online

As production of the lighter, more powerful, more advanced 2016 Camaro grows near, Chevrolet revealed more details to help customers tailor their Gen Six exactly how they want it, including pricing information and an online visualizer.



The 2016 Camaro offers higher levels of performance, technology and refinement, starting at a suggested retail price of $26,695 for the Camaro 1LT, while the most powerful Camaro SS ever starts at $37,295 for the 1SS.

The new accessories visualizer allows customers to view many personalization features on the 2016 Camaro, including interior and exterior colors, wheels, stripes, and accessory options.

“The all-new 2016 Camaro builds on what made the Camaro the segment leader for five years,” said Todd Christensen, Camaro marketing manager. “It will reset the bar in the segment with even greater levels of performance, new technologies not found on any other car in the segment, and more choices that enable customers to take personalization farther than ever before.”



The 2016 Camaro is offered in coupe and convertible body styles, and a simplified model lineup with just two models (LT and SS) and four trim levels (1LT, 2LT, 1SS, and 2SS).



“The 1LT trim level has long been one of the most popular for Camaro,” said Christensen. “We expect it will be even more popular as the 2016 Camaro 1LT is priced less than the 2015 model and offers significantly more standard features and technologies.”

New standard features that were either unavailable or optional on the 2015 model include:

Chevrolet MyLink with Apple CarPlay capability

OnStar 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot

Driver Mode Selector with Snow/Ice, Tour and Sport modes on all models and Track mode on SS

Remote vehicle starter system (with an automatic transmission)

Driver information center with color display

Keyless access with push-button start

Rear vision camera

Automatic climate control

Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

LED daytime running lamps

Capless fuel filler

Variable-ratio electric power steering

8-way power driver, 6-way power passenger seats

Electronic park brake

Driver and front passenger knee air bags

Additionally, the popular RS package returns for LT models. It features 20-inch aluminum wheels, High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps with LED signature lamps, LED taillamps, RS-specific grille inserts and a rear spoiler.

The Camaro 1SS builds on the equipment included on the 1LT with the RS package, adding unique front and rear fascias, specific grilles, a vented hood, and specific rear spoiler. Additional performance features included on the 1SS include:

Cooling systems for the differential, transmission and engine oil

Brembo brakes with four-piston front and rear calipers

Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 run-flat tires.

Active Rev Matching (manual transmission models only)

Limited slip differential (manual transmission models only)

Configurable Driver Information Center

Uplevel 2SS models include leather heated and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, interior spectrum lighting, heated steering wheel, head-up display, Bose premium audio, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert – included on the 2LT with the Convenience and Lighting Package – and more.

“For the fifth-gen Camaro, nearly two-thirds of Camaro SS buyers selected the 2SS trim,” said Christensen. “For those buyers, the 2016 Camaro 2SS comes with practically every available option. The only additional features available are Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a power sunroof, in-dash navigation, dual-mode exhaust system and an eight-speed automatic transmission.”

Visualizer details

The new Camaro Visualizer is the online portal enabling users to browse view how many of the options and accessories will look when installed on a 2016 Camaro. It includes 10 exterior colors, five interior colors and dozens of accessories ranging from wheels, ground effects, stripe packages and interior accents.

“There’s practically no such thing as a factory-stock Camaro and Chevrolet understands how important customization is to owners,” said Christensen. “The wide range of personalization options offers customers unprecedented choices for tailoring their Camaro.”

Accessory highlights include:

Three aluminum wheel designs, in multiple finishes

Grille kits with six body-color inserts for LT and SS models; inserts are also available in chrome-appearance or primed versions for custom painting

A blade-style rear spoiler and a ground effects kit, each offered in 10 colors

Four exterior graphics packages, offered in multiple colors, including a body-side “spear” design; rally stripe design; front-fender “hash mark” design; and a racing stripe design

Interior trim kits, offered in multiple colors, including knee pads and door accent trim

Based on the 2016 Camaro model and trim selected, customers can also select alternate-finish versions of existing features such as smoked taillamp lenses and blacked-out or LED-illuminated Chevrolet bowtie emblems.

“The range of features, colors and other options ensures that customers will be able to build a Camaro quite unlike any other,” said Christensen. “Better still, these accessories can be installed at the dealership during the purchase process, allowing customers to hit the street in a customized Camaro the moment they take delivery.”

Chevrolet’s Camaro accessories are designed and tested to the same standards as regular-production components, offering peace of mind and uncompromising quality. Chevrolet Accessories are warranted and backed by Chevrolet, something no aftermarket company can offer.

About the 2016 Camaro

The Gen Six Camaro provides a faster, more nimble driving experience, enabled by an all-new, lighter architecture that weight more than 200 pounds less than the Gen Five Camaro depending on the model and its broad powertrain range.

A new, double-pivot MacPherson strut front suspension complements the lighter architecture and provides a more precise feeling of control, including more linear and communicative feel from the quick-ratio electric power steering system.

The all-new interior integrates class-leading control technologies, including a new Driver Mode Selector, configurable instrument cluster with an eight-inch-diagonal display and the available, customizable interior spectrum lighting feature that offers 24 different ambient lighting effects on the dash, door panels, and center console.

LT models feature an all-new 2.0L Turbo engine rated at 275 hp (205 kW), enabling 0-60 performance of less than six seconds and more than 30 mpg on the highway (GM-estimated). An all-new, more-powerful 3.6L V-6 is available in the 2016 Camaro LT. Rated at an SAE-certified 335 hp (250 kW) and 284 lb-ft of torque (385 Nm), it offers highest specific output of any naturally aspirated V-6 in the segment.

The 2016 Camaro SS features an all-new 6.2L LT1 V-8, SAE-certified at 455 horsepower (339 kW) and 455 lb-ft of torque (617 Nm), making it the most powerful Camaro SS in history. And with improved handling and performance, it delivers better lap times than the fifth-generation’s track-focused Camaro 1LE package. Available Magnetic Ride Control active suspension enables even higher levels of capability, control and refinement.

The 2016 Camaro is produced at General Motors’ Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Lansing, Mich. Coupe models with V-6 and V-8 engines will arrive at dealers by the end of 2015, while convertible models and 2.0L Turbo models will arrive in the first quarter of 2016