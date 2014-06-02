The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray’s configurable gauge cluster

The new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray still has the auto world a blaze months after it’s reveal at Detroit this year and for good reason. It’s epic in every way and it only keeps getting better. We know it’s gets 30mpgs, has loads of horsepower and a sweet interior. Complimenting that awesome interior is a new highly configurable gauge cluster and fortunately we have some video of it for you.

Some of the highlights of the cluster are it’s telemetry feature inspired by the Corvette Racing C6R, but it also has a whole host of helpful features like economy numbers, of course several tachs to choose from, and some very cool shift light features. In short it’s awesome and it just makes us want the C7 Corvette even more. Hit the jump for a full on video demonstration of the new C7 Corvettes Configurable gauge cluster.









Press release Chevy

Too Much Information? Not from Corvette Stingray

69 unique sources covered in three advanced cluster display modes

DETROIT – The advanced cluster display in the 2014 Corvette Stingray can provide up to 69 unique sources of information, ranging from an interactive performance timer to a tire tread temperature display. The crisp and bright display features make this information easily accessible via three configurable modes that prioritize information for daily commuting, weekend canyon carving and track events.

Flanked by three analog gauges for speed, fuel level, and engine-coolant temperature, the eight-inch liquid-crystal display screen in the center of the cluster is organized into sport, tour and track themes that change with the Driver Mode Selector. Each display theme is designed for a specific driving scenario and can be configured through applications found in the “app tray.”

“The new Corvette Stingray features many advanced technologies, so our challenge when designing the driver’s displays was to ensure that those technologies could be easily found in common driving scenarios,” said Jason Stewart, General Motors interaction designer.

“The touring theme places more emphasis on multimedia and infotainment; the sport theme emphasizes performance features with a prominent shift indicator and a large radial tachometer; track theme offers a race-inspired layout containing a sweeping tachometer, Corvette racing inspired shift lights and permanent lap-time displays,” Stewart said. “Each of these three themes can also be configured so that drivers can personalize their experience in the Stingray.”

Here are 10 configurable display features that will help drivers realize the Stingray’s capabilities:

1. Tour theme – Displayed when the Stingray is in Weather, Eco, or Tour drive mode, this is the most modern display, providing essential vehicle information drivers want for commuting or long-distance driving and includes key vehicle information and multimedia displays

2. Sport theme – Displayed when the Stingray is in Sport mode, this theme is designed to recall the classic sports-car experience, with a single, radial tachometer dominating the display

3. Track theme – Inspired by the cluster of the Corvette Racing C6.R, this theme prioritizes the information vital for a successful track outing, including a “hockey stick” style tachometer, large gear indicator and shift lights

4. Adjustable redline – All themes feature an adjustable redline that shows the suggested maximum engine speed as low as 3,500 rpm when the engine is cold

5. Tachometer ‘halo’ – The Sport theme features a ring around the tachometer that glows from yellow to amber to red as engine rpms increase

6. Shift lights – The track theme features shift lights influenced by the C6.R, which illuminate from the outside-in, transition from green to yellow to blue and flash at redline providing an easy-to-see shift notification at high speeds

7. Friction-bubble/cornering force – The friction bubble that displays lateral and longitudinal G-forces allows drivers to measure how close they are to the Stingray’s limits

8. Tire temperature gauge – Leveraging the existing Tire Pressure Monitoring System, this patented system informs the driver as the tires warm up from cold to warm to hot, with hot being the optimal temperature for peak grip and track performance

9. Acceleration timer – The interactive timer features programmable start/end speeds, which enable drivers to measure any acceleration run, from a traditional 0-60 mph to acceleration from 70-100 mph in top gear

10. Lap timer – Shows current, previous and best lap times, enabling drivers to measure their consistency while lapping a road course

The 2014 Corvette Stingray coupe goes on sale in the third quarter of 2013.

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 140 countries and selling more than 4.5 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature spirited performance, expressive design and high quality. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.